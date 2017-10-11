VTC School of Medicine to Honor Military and Explore Medicine As It Relates to Military Service

“Research shows art and art therapy can be beneficial to individuals with emotional, cognitive, or physical disabilities,” said David Trinkle, associate dean for community and culture at the school and psychiatrist with Carilion Clinic. “This art show gives service personnel, veterans, and their families who have used art to express their emotions and cope with their feelings a venue to showcase some of their work. In addition, it’s beneficial to our students, who will someday be providing medical care to veterans. By viewing the works of art, these future physicians can better understand the unique health needs of veterans and how art may have a positive impact.”

This fall’s Mini Medical School series will allow attendees to learn about creative programs and innovative approaches to medical care for veterans and service members as well as how the work of local physicians is shaped by medical care and military service.

On Nov. 9, Tara Leigh Tappert will present “In Service to the Nation: Arts and Crafts and the Military.” Tappert will be joined by former Navy SEAL Rusty Noesner, whose experience as a participant of art therapy programs led him to establish War Paints, which seeks to empower veterans to create.

On Nov. 16, a series of short presentations by local physicians and medical researchers will address the current state of medical care for veterans as well as innovative programs and resources available here in the greater Roanoke Valley.