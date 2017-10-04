Starr Hill Brings First Satellite Brewery to Roanoke

Starr Hill Roanoke Pilot Brewery & Side Stage Opens at The Bridges

Roanokers were excited to welcome another brewery to the City of Roanoke on Friday, September 15, 2017. Starr Hill Brewery Pilot Brewery & Side Stage opened its doors at 6 Old Whitmore Avenue in The Bridges development located adjacent to Dr. Pepper Park and across the street from the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine and Research Institute. The new brewery tasting room brings two full-time positions and 12 part-time positions to the City of Roanoke.

Why did Starr Hill choose Roanoke as the site of their first satellite brewery? “We looked at a couple of different cities in Virginia,” said Allie Hochman, Manager of Retail Operations, “and when we came down to this area, we fell in love as it reminded us of home. Where we are in Crozet, although a much smaller community, it is a train town which started as an industrial town in the Blue Ridge Mountains. When we came down to Roanoke, we were happy to see such a vibrant, outdoor community here and also a growing craft beer scene. We are really attracted by the fact that folks accept us with open arms as part of the community and consider us local. We are happy to be joining the scene here.”

Born in a Charlottesville music hall in 1999, Starr Hill is an independent, regional craft brewery founded out of a passion for great beer and live music. Among the most award-winning craft breweries on the East Coast, Starr Hill has won 22 Great American Beer Festival, World Beer Cup and Great British Beer Festival medals. Starr Hill beer is distributed throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions and is now the largest independent craft brewery in Virginia.

The brewery & music venue in Roanoke will have a five barrel brew system and will showcase new beers and new music in the Star City. The facility will allow the brewery to experiment with unique, small-batch beers for research, development, and limited releases.

The Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage will also serve as a platform to highlight and support local musicians, non-profits, and the greater community in Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Hours are Monday – Thursday from 2 – 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 am – 9 p.m., and Sunday from 12 – 7 p.m. Visit their Facebook page to learn more about the brewery.