Software Creator PowerSchool to Invest $1.8 Million in Downtown Roanoke Expansion

Governor Terry McAuliffe announced on September 8th that PowerSchool, a leading education technology platform for K-12, will invest $1.8 million to expand in the City of Roanoke. The company will relocate to a 38,000-square-foot facility in downtown Roanoke.

Virginia successfully competed against California, Pennsylvania, and Texas for the project, which will retain 85 existing jobs and create 96 new jobs.

“Virginia is proud to support the expansion of PowerSchool, a cutting-edge technology company that helps to better educate and engage K-12 students across the U.S.,” said Governor McAuliffe, speaking at the event. “Creating and retaining 21st century jobs is a cornerstone of our efforts to diversify and build the new Virginia economy.”

PowerSchool is the leading education technology platform for K-12, serving more than 32 million students, 66 million parents, and 100 million users in over 70 countries around the world.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with the City of Roanoke and the Roanoke Regional Partnership to secure the project for Virginia. Governor McAuliffe approved a $250,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the City with the project. The company is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

“Today we are fulfilling our commitment to stay in Roanoke, Virginia, create more opportunities, and support the community,” said PowerSchool Chief Executive Officer Hardeep Gulati. “The Roanoke team is passionate about driving PowerSchool’s mission to improve the K-12 education experience by developing and implementing innovative software solutions that help students achieve success. Expanding our workforce in Roanoke will allow PowerSchool to continue to provide best-in-class solutions to school districts around the world.”

“The City of Roanoke is pleased that PowerSchool has chosen to relocate and expand its operations here in the Star City,” said City of Roanoke Mayor Sherman P. Lea, Sr. “The addition of these high paying jobs will have a significant positive impact on our downtown. The expansion of this high tech educational software company is another step in Roanoke’s transition from Train City to Brain City.”

“The Economic Development Authority is excited that PowerSchool will be moving its Roanoke offices to 110 Franklin Road in the heart of our vibrant downtown,” said Roanoke Economic Development Authority Chair Damon Williams. “The EDA will be joining with the City and Commonwealth to provide the financial incentives needed to help PowerSchool create almost a hundred new jobs for the Roanoke economy.”

To learn more about PowerSchool, visit www.powerschool.com.