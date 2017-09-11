DICK BAYNTON: The Corruption of Disruption

Every citizen taxpayer should be enraged at what is going on behind the scenes today in the torrid world of political and cultural nightmares. These nightmares are dreams of a small, politically elite group in their perfect world of prepaid abortions on demand, removal of guns from law-abiding citizens and revolutionizing immigration to grant U.S. citizenship to anyone who comes here regardless of their record of honor or ignominy or whether their entry was legal or illegal. These surreal dreams are the creations of our recent president, Barack Obama but his dreams are our nightmares to the citizens of this great land.

Perhaps the most insidious goal may be the elevation of welfare as a generational benefit to the level that there are more people dependent on government support than there are people dependent on their own abilities. If this goal is achieved, the United States would descend into a future of abject failure because predominate voters would be government dependent. That means our nation would become a liberal progressive Democratic proliferation of mounting debt, falling productivity and taxation beyond our wildest phantasmagoria.

The reality is that our recently retired President Barack Hussein Obama has revived a concept called ‘Organizing for Action’ that was employed in his first presidential campaign in 2009. Here is a technique that could make Obama’s evil plan unfold on us like a circus tent. The press is complicit by default. Have you heard anything in the newspapers or other media about OFA? Of course not, the former president and his sycophants are working underground until positions of attack are assigned and located in every city and state.

This man, along with associates such as Valerie Jarrett, George Soros, John Podesta and luminaries of the far left are hatching plans endorsed not by citizens of this great nation but by theorists and ideologues who rotate the crystal ball and see a nation of entitlements, regulations and control that replicate the concepts of Saul Alinsky.

Alinsky was the author of the book “Rules for Radicals.” Evil thoughts and plans also draw from the teachings of Columbia University Professors Cloward and Piven (The Cloward-Piven Strategy) that advocates overwhelming the system with impossible demands to accelerate the fall of capitalism and structural collapse. Does it raise a red flag that Obama was the creator of almost HALF the $20 trillion of national debt that has been heaped on us?

Hungarian-born Soros is recognized as being worth more than $25 billion. In 2004 Soros was reported to have said that removing George Bush from office was the “central focus of my life.” In 1992, Soros, along with Stanley Druckenmiller shorted British currency resulting in a windfall of $1 billion in a single day.

Soros has tried to influence elections in Serbia, Georgia, Turkey and Egypt including here in the U.S. One of his favorite methods of upsetting the political structure of a nation is through currency manipulation. In Thailand, Soros has been called an ‘economic war criminal.’

Soros was the founder of the Open Society Institute (OSI) in 1993 and has distributed $8 billion to more than 200 left wing organizations since 1979. These include Moveon.org, National Organization for Women (NOW), Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), Planned Parenthood and Barack Obama.

In 2012, as President Obama was severely limiting U.S. off-shore drilling, the U.S. Ex-Im Bank (EXIM) made a $2 billion loan to Petrobras, the Brazilian-operated oil company for drilling off the beaches of Sao Paulo and Rio De Janeiro. Upon finding oil, shipments to our shores would presumably follow. One of the heavy investors in Petrobras was George Soros.

Soros and his organizations are supporting efforts to admit immigrants by the millions into the U.S. One effort is supporting Obama’s executive order granting legal status and work permits to millions of illegal immigrants.

Soros’ Open Society Foundation (OSF) apparently sees the world through the prism of open borders where citizens move from place to place and where sovereignty is subordinated to International rules. The current refugee crisis, the porous southern U.S. border and the EU are warning signals regarding the abdication of sovereignty by individual world states.

These liberal conspirators are promoting their agenda of undermining the foundations of our great nation using the pretense of ‘organizing for action.’

Dick Baynton