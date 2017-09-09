Virginia Tech Hyperloop Team Ventures to SpaceX for Global Competition

During the week leading up to the final competition, the team worked to certify their pod through rounds of preliminary checks, including a structural test, a navigation test, a functional test, propulsion approval, and a vacuum chamber test. The team defended the design of their pod to SpaceX representatives due to the potential safety hazards associated with racing a pod through a near-vacuum chamber at high speeds.

The V17 was designed with speed in mind: the 600-pound pod’s suspension system was topped with a large spherical tank that constituted the pod’s propulsion system. The team estimated that the pod could run upward of 55 mph, fueled by compressed high-pressure nitrogen and aided by a SpaceX-designed pusher on the test track.

While theoretically the pod would have been ready to run on the track, the team ran into complications with the electronics as they integrated the system. The team used quick thinking and multiple trips to home improvement and electrical stores to address issues as they found them.

“Everything is very different when you get down to actual testing than it is on paper,” said Eric Plevy, of Durham, North Carolina, a senior majoring in aerospace engineering who is on Hyperloop at Virginia Tech’s aerospace and propulsion subteam. “You can be good at your individual design task … but it’s going to do no good if you don’t understand how it works relative to the rest of the pod.”

The team split nearly all of their time between the SpaceX campus and their Airbnb rental in Hawthorne, with frequent visits to Lowe’s and Wi-Fi hotspots wherever they could find them. They worked long hours and often through the night.

While on the SpaceX campus, the students met with members of the 23 other teams from nine different countries in attendance, swapping ideas and showing off their designs.

The Hyperloop at Virginia Tech team also had a visit from an alumnus who drove 100 miles to meet them. David Bernardi, a materials engineering alumnus from the Class of 1969, had been hoping to meet the team since reading about them in Virginia Tech Magazine.

Bernardi, who spent the last ten years of his career teaching high school mathematics, ripped out the page in the magazine about them and has kept up with them since. He reached out to Pat Artis, Hyperloop team advisor and professor of practice in the Kevin T. Crofton Department of Aerospace and Ocean Engineering, to learn more and secured an invite to the competition.

“I felt very honored because professor [Pat Artis] had said that it takes an act of Congress to get into this facility,” Bernardi said. “So this is a treat. And you know, it’s extra fun, always having been interested in teaching … to visit with young people who are doing such exciting things.

“It’s huge for me to be with fellow Hokies,” Bernardi added.