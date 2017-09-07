Tickets Now Available for Amtrak To and From Roanoke

The Amtrak Northeast Regional will serve the city of Roanoke, Va. (RNK), beginning Oct. 31. Tickets are now available to purchase for travel to and from the city in the Roanoke Valley.

The train will stop in downtown Roanoke at a newly-constructed passenger platform with a canopy located at 55 Norfolk Ave., SW. Public parking facilities are available adjacent to the Roanoke station stop.

The Northeast Regional will extend from Lynchburg and provide a same-seat trip to and from Roanoke. The train will stop in Lynchburg, Charlottesville, Culpepper, Manassas, Burke Centre, Alexandria, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York City, and other cities along the Northeast Corridor.

Ticketing and reservations can be done on Amtrak.com, Amtrak mobile apps, or by calling 800-USA-Rail. Boarding documents can be self-printed, or customers using a smartphone or mobile device can present the eTicket to the conductor by opening a document in their email.