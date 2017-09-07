School of Performing Arts Announces 2017-18 Season

The 2017–18 season of the Virginia Tech School of Performing Arts will showcase music, theatre, and cinema performances by students, faculty members, and guest artists. The season opens on Sept. 11 with a free Music on Mondays recital and continues with a variety of performances that will appeal to the campus community as well as local art enthusiasts.

Music

Ensemble concerts showcase student talent throughout the year. Ensembles include the New River Valley Symphony, the Wind Ensemble, the Virginia Tech Choirs, the Symphony Band, the Jazz Ensembles, the Percussion Ensemble, the Early Music Ensemble, brass and string ensembles, and L2Ork, the Linux Laptop Orchestra. Guest artists and conductors will make appearances at select concerts.

Music on Mondays is a series of guest and faculty recitals presented throughout the season. This season’s performers will include pianist Barry Snyder, flutist Jennifer Parker Harley, and violinist Emily Ondracek-Peterson.

Exposition V: Cinescapes will bring student and faculty artists together in one spectacular showcase at the Moss Arts Center for a benefit to support music scholarships at Virginia Tech.

Theatre

Oct. 3–8: “Distracted,” by Lisa Loomer

Nov. 7–15: “Nosferatu: A Vampire Tale For Our Times,” by National Medal of Arts recipient Ping Chong

Feb. 20–28: “Fun Home” — based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel, with words by Lisa Kron and music by Jeanine Tesori

Apr. 18–21: “The Importance of Being Earnest: A Trivial Comedy for Serious People,” by Oscar Wilde

An additional theatre event entitled “Shakespeare’s Garden: An Immersive Sound Stroll Through His Sonnets and Soliloquies” will guide audience members through an immersive sound experience in the Moss Art Center’s Cube on March 22–24.

Cinema

The student-led Progeny Short Film Festival will showcase local and regional talent on Sept. 16 at the Lyric Theatre. This year, the festival is unveiling a new special category, “The Spirit of Appalachia.” Other cinema events will be announced throughout the year.

Advance tickets are available online and by phone; visit www.tickets.vt.edu or call 540-231-5615. For events in the Moss Arts Center, visit www.artscenter.vt.edu or call 540-231-5300.

Information on all events can be found on the Virginia Tech School of Performing Arts website.