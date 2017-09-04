Former Roanoke Businessman Recounts His “RISE” From The Ashes in New Book

When the housing market crashed in 2009, Former Roanoker and high-profile businessman Michael Erath lost everything.

Due to a combination of declining sales, betrayals from key staff, and his own personal shortcomings, Erath went from owning two multi-million dollar businesses to almost destroying his marriage, losing his home and companies, and struggling to make ends meet.

But he didn’t let failure keep him down. Instead, he learned from his mistakes and rose back to success.

Michael Erath’s journey inspired him to help others avoid the mistakes he made by teaching them a system to bring discipline, accountability, and balance into their work and personal lives.

In RISE, Erath recounts his remarkable story with brutal honesty and self-reflection. He demonstrates how systemizing a business and building healthy, open and honest leadership teams can help business leaders free themselves from the control their business has over them in order to find time to pursue other passions and enjoy a life of entrepreneurial freedom.

RISE isn’t your typical book about succeeding in business. Instead, it’s proof that failure doesn’t equal defeat. With gut-wrenching honesty, Erath details the entrapments of his early successes, his fall, his mistakes, and his rise from the ashes of failure. He describes how he’s found a way to break through the narratives in his own mind—the “head trash,” as he calls it—to reach not only ultimate success but ultimate joy in life.

Part refreshingly honest memoir and part guide for entrepreneurs, RISE will show you how to get out of your own way and live your ideal life.

RISE is available online at AMAZON.com For more information go to: http://smart-direction.biz/rise