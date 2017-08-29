Third Annual Roanoke Hike for Hospice Benefiting Good Samaritan Hospice

Good Samaritan Hospice’s third annual Roanoke Hike for Hospice is scheduled for Sunday, September 10th from 1:30pm – 3:30pm at Explore Park, located just off the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The day begins with a personal hike (easy and intermediate routes available) through the heart of Explore Park to the main event area where hikers will enjoy lunch off the grill, ice cream, live bluegrass music, exhibitors and games, and optional group excursion hikes led by Walkabout Outfitters will be available. The day will conclude with a memorial ceremony and a dove-release honoring loved ones.

A VIP Farm-to-Table Dinner will also be taking place from 1:30pm till 3:30pm in celebration of Good Samaritan Hospice’s 25 years of serving the Roanoke Valley. Participants who register for the VIP Farm-to-Table Dinner will be invited to hike further into the park to the Historic Houtz Barn to enjoy a catered meal of locally-sourced BBQ, chicken, salads, sides, beer and wine. VIP participants are also welcome to enjoy all the festivities at the main event area (band, vendors, optional excursion hikes, etc).

Funds raised from the third annual Roanoke Hike for Hospice will support Good Sam’s extensive bereavement program, serving Roanoke Valley residents who are coping with loss and grief.

Participants can register online by visiting, www.hikeforhospiceva.org. Online registration will be open until Wednesday, September 6th. Day of registration will also be available from 1:30pm until 3:00pm.