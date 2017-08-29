The Market Gallery September Featured Artists Show, 2017

The Market Gallery’s September show opens on Art By Night on Friday, Sept. 1, 5:30-9:00 pm, featuring the alfresco paintings of Martha Rhodes and Nan Mahone Wellborn.

Each artist works to evoke the atmosphere and changing light and moods in places they’ve enjoyed visiting and working in. The artists will speak about their work at 6:15 and 6:30 pm, Sept. 1.

The show hangs from August 29– September 30. The Market Gallery, a regional artists’ cooperative, is located on Roanoke’s

historic downtown market, at 23 Salem Avenue. Hours: 10 am to 5:30 pm Tuesday – Saturday.

For additional information, call The Market Gallery (540) 342-1177, or visit The Market Gallery on the web at marketgallery.com or on Facebook.