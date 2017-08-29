MMT Debuts New Holocaust Play, “The Little Lion

This compelling drama by Virginia playwright Irene Ziegler is based on the novel by Nancy Wright Beasley, a Richmond author and scholar of the Holocaust who got her MFA in Children’s Literature at Holllins University.

Set in and around the Kovno Ghetto in Lithuania during World War II, this powerful story chronicles the struggle of a Jewish family to survive. Both book and play are fictionalized versions of actual people.

The story centers on the heroism of Laibale Gillman, a teenage boy, known as The Little Lion because of his courage and tenacity to protect his family. The role will be played by Christopher Castanho, recently seen here as Leaf Coneybear in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

This staged reading (actors will have scripts in hand) features MMT veterans: Ed Sala playing Rabbi Shapiro and Mary Jean Levin, as Laibale’s mother, Nese Gillaman, Local actor and musician, Chris Shepard; MMT Conservatory students; the MMT Education staff and one of the stars of our upcoming production of Little Shop of Horrors: Cole Smith.

There will be a brief talk-back for members of the audience with author, Nancy Wright Beasley, the director, Travis Kendrick, and the dramaturg following the Friday night performance.

Rated: PG 13 for Content

Friday, September 8 at 7 PM

Saturday, September 9 at 8 PM SOLD OUT!

The Little Lion is sponsored, in part, by the Sam and Marion Golden Helping Hand Foundation and the Roanoke Jewish Federation. Mill Mountain Theatre is supported in part by Center in the Square, Actors’ Equity Association, National Endowment for the Arts and Virginia Commission for the Arts.