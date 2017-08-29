Local Farmers Markets Highlight Bounty of The Blue Ridge

As school starts back in session and we near the official end of summer, there is still plenty of time to enjoy the bounty of what summer and fall have to offer on our local farms.

Right now, apples are in abundance and tomatoes still burst with rich and bright flavor that you won’t be able to find at the grocery store come winter months.

If you haven’t made it to any of our area farmers markets yet this year, you still have the chance to talk with your local farmers and buy some delicious and nutritious produce, meats, eggs, baked goods, and more!

Here are the farmers markets, listed alphabetically, that you can find nearby:

Botetourt Farmers Market: Saturday 9am-1pm, 90 Town Center St – Daleville

Catawba Farmers Market: Thursday 3:30-7pm, 4965 Catawba Creek Rd – Catawba

Farm to Table Roanoke at Greenbrier Nurseries: Thursday 12-6pm and Saturday 9am-3pm, 5881 Starkey Rd, Roanoke

Floyd Farmers Market: Saturday 9am-1pm, 205 S. Locust St – Floyd

Forest Farmers Market: Saturday 8am-12pm, 15583 Forest Road – Forest

Grandin Village Farmers Market: Saturday 8am-12pm, 2080 Westover Ave. SW – Roanoke

Historical Downtown Farmers Market: Monday-Saturday 8am-5pm, Sunday 9am-4pm, 213 Market St. SE – Roanoke

Rocky Mount Farmers Market: Monday-Saturday 6am-5pm, 435 Franklin Street – Rocky Mount

Salem Farmers Market: Monday-Saturday 7am-4pm, 3 East Main Street – Salem

South County Farmers Market: Thursday-Saturday 9am-5pm, The Shoppes at West Village – Roanoke

Vinton Farmers Market: Monday-Saturday 8am-7pm, 204 W Lee Ave – Vinton

West End Farmers Market: Tuesday 3-6pm, 1210 Patterson Ave. SW – Roanoke

By visiting a farmers market, you not only enjoy the bounty of the Blue Ridge, but also help keep your food dollars in our local economy.

Kathleen Reed – Agriculture Extension Agent, VCE