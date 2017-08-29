Eye Care Practice and Surgery Center Celebrates New Location

The Roanoke Valley Center for Sight (RVCS) and Vistar Eye Center celebrated the official grand opening of their new Oak Grove location at 2154 McVitty Road in Southwest Roanoke.

The Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening of the new medical building and ambulatory surgical center.

The clinic will offer oculoplastics, facial cosmetics, and leading refractive procedures, as well as the evaluation and treatment of retina conditions.

“We’re excited to expand our services and improve access to world class eye care in the Roanoke Valley,” said Dr. Frank Cotter, ophthalmologist at Vistar Eye Center, “None of this would be possible without the trust of our patients and the hard-working staff who put them first.”

This is the second location for RVCS, following the opening of the original surgery center on Main Street in Salem in 2001. Before construction began, RVCS was required to work with the Virginia Department of Health to assess the community’s need for the addition of this second location.

Since opening the first location, Vistar and RVCS have added cosmetic surgery to their patient care options and have also seen continued growth in their cataract, cornea, and retina surgery programs.

“This expansion is for our patients first and foremost,” said Paul Levy, CEO of Vistar Eye Center and RVCS. “The new center is going to provide additional convenience while allowing us to continue to deliver the highest quality ophthalmic surgery care throughout Southwest Virginia.”

The new Vistar Eye Center is now evaluating and treating patients for cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery, as well as LASIK and other vision correction procedures.

The location will begin seeing patients in need of retina evaluation in early September. The adjacent Roanoke Valley Center for Sight ambulatory surgery center will open its doors later this fall for eye plastic surgery and vitreoretinal surgery.