VT Hall of Fame and Former NBA Basketball Player to Speak in Salem

On October 8th, former Virginia Tech Basketball Team Captain, and NBA Detroit Piston Wayne Robinson, will speak at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Fields of Faith event at Salem Stadium.

Wayne Robinson had an outstanding basketball career including being Captain of the 1980 Virginia Tech Basketball Team, and going on to play professionally for the Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons, and NBA Europe. Wayne has been inducted into both the Virginia Tech Hall of Fame, and the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Hall of Legends.

Today Wayne serves in numerous executive leadership roles. He is a current member of the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors, and the President and CEO of Career Path Management & Associates, LLC (an educational/career gateway for exceptional young professionals) where he has introduced fundamental principles and strategies for managing careers, decision-making and problem-solving.

He also serves as the Triad Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He is responsible for growing the influence of FCA through prayer and by staffing the area with FCA representatives; modeling the FCA values of integrity, serving, teamwork and excellence; and developing the 4 C’s of FCA Ministry (coaches, campus, camps and community).

Wayne has also additionally served since 2004 as the Senior Pastor for the New Millennium Christian Center located in Greensboro, NC. NMCC is a non-denominational ministry commissioned to address the growing needs of the un-churched, unsaved and under-nourished people of the surrounding Triad.

Fields of Faith is a peer-to-peer event held at athletic venues across the nation. Students invite their own classmates, teammates, youth groups, and friends to an evening of worship music, student testimonies, inspirational speakers and prayer.

This year’s Roanoke area event will take place at Salem Stadium from 6-8pm on Sunday October 8th, and admission is free. For more information contact Al Soltis, FCA Roanoke Area Director at Asoltis@fca.org or 540-400-3940.