New Contractor Appreciation Program Recognizes Second Project

Roanoke County’s Department of Community Development has selected Christ the King Presbyterian Church project, which is being constructed at 2335 Electric Road, to receive the second Stormwater Clean Award.

Land development in Roanoke County presents difficult challenges in the management of stormwater runoff due to the very steep slopes and highly erodible soils in the region. Because of these challenges, Roanoke County created a Contractor Appreciation Program to recognize land-disturbing contractors who conduct exemplary work within the County to protect its natural water resources.

“In addition to meeting all of the requirements in the program’s selection criteria, Hubbard Excavating and Price Buildings together have shown a willingness to keep the site in compliance with the state erosion and sediment control and stormwater management regulations,” said Cindy Linkenhoker, Roanoke County’s Stormwater Program Manager. “The project hasn’t been perfect, but perfection is not realistic on a construction site. The contractors have been proactive in correcting deficiencies and also in applying stabilization measures to bare areas. The project provides a good example of how to engage in land-disturbing activity with minimal impacts to the environment, especially to the area’s natural water resources.”

Roanoke County inspectors submit candidate projects to a selection committee who meet monthly to evaluate the projects for recognition. Selected projects are recognized with a permanent sign at the project site, as well as recognition in the department’s newsletter and on the County’s website