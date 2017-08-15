Attic Productions Welcomes The Virginia Gentlemen and Star City Sounds

Two Roanoke choruses partner to bring Great Favorites and Great Quartets – in concert, one night only!

Roanoke’s Virginia Gentlemen will come together with Star City Sounds in a concert to be held on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in Fincastle’s Geraldine Lawson Performing Arts Center of Attic Productions located at 7490 Roanoke Road in Fincastle. The concert will showcase many great favorites familiar to all and will also feature guest quartets.

These two a capella barbershop style harmony groups are known throughout the Roanoke Region for excellent performances and entertainment. The dedicated members of each, the male ensemble of The Virginia Gentlemen, and the female ensemble of Star City Sounds, attend weekly rehearsals and form special bonds of friendship and creativity through their music and harmony.

The Virginia Gentlemen and Star City Sounds perform for community events, for private functions, special greetings and both bring Singing Valentine’s to loved-ones during the month of February.

Admission is $10 at the door for adults and children under age 4 are free.

To learn more about these wonderfully talented groups, please visit their Facebook Page or website at www.roanokebarbershopharmony.org and www.starcitysoundschorus.com.