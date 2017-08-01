Sunbelt Business Brokers Announce Ownership Change

Sunbelt Business Brokers of Roanoke and Lynchburg, part of the world’s largest business brokerage franchise has announced new owners, Mike and Jeannie Keen of Roanoke.

Mike brings over 30 years of experience to his new role as president of Sunbelt Business Brokers. He has extensive experience in law enforcement, fraud investigation and in business ownership. He is a Certified Main Street Business Broker and a member of both the International Franchise Professionals Group and the International Business Brokers Association.

Keen stated, “I am delighted to join the Sunbelt network. As Roanoke and Lynchburg’s only Main Street business brokerage firm, Jeannie and I look forward to offering professional services and a collaborative approach to both potential sellers and buyers.”

Jeannie Keen serves as senior vice president of Sunbelt Business Brokers. She brings experience in sales, management and leadership consulting to the partners’ new venture. In addition to being a Certified Main Street Business Broker she is a certified Project Manager and a licensed therapist.

The Keen’s have expanded the growing Sunbelt Business Brokerage network to include three additional brokers at their new Roanoke office located at 2947 Peters Creek Road. They are:

– Jenni Hushour, who has over 20 years of experience in client relationship management and development, as well as sales and marketing.

-Todd Burris, who brings more than 25 years of experience at all levels of corporate business management, operations, leadership and sales.

-Wendy McCoy. located in Staunton/Waynesboro and brings more than 17 years of experience in customer relationship management, finance, event planning, and fundraising.

“As the economic and cultural hub of southwest Virginia, Roanoke and Lynchburg are key locations for the brokerage network. We look forward to filling a void for small business owners and potential buyers across this part of the Commonwealth,” said Mike Keen.

Sunbelt Business Brokers sell more privately held businesses than any other brokerage franchise in the world. The expansive experience and knowledge of the Sunbelt network encompasses primarily the Main Street and Middle Market segments, with select offices also specializing in Mergers & Acquisitions.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, each office is individually owned and operated by highly qualified franchise owners. To learn more, visit: www.sunbeltnetwork.com.