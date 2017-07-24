Willy Wonka Jr. Takes The Stage This Week at MMT

Thirty-four local kids will take on all the roles in a production of Willy Wonka Jr. on the Trinkle Main Stage July 26 – August 6. MMT’s version puts young actors in the spotlight, singing memorable songs including “Pure Imagination,” “The Candyman,” “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket,” “Oompa-Loompa,” and “I Want It Now.”

The delicious adventures experienced by Charlie Bucket on her visit to Willy Wonka’s mysterious chocolate factory light up the stage in this captivating adaptation of Roald Dahl’s fantastical tale.

Dahl’s Willy Wonka Jr. follows enigmatic candy manufacturer Willy Wonka as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Whomever comes up with these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy. Four of the five winning children are insufferable brats, but the fifth is a likeable young girl named Charlie Bucket, who takes the tour in the company of her equally amiable grandfather. The children must learn to follow Mr. Wonka’s rules in the factory – or suffer the consequences.

A Golden Ticket will be hidden under one of the audiences seats every night. The ticket can be redeemed at corporate sponsor chocolatepaper for a special goody bag!

Performances are July 26 – August 6 Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:00 p.m., with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00p.m. Tickets are available on The Mill Mountain Theatre website (www.millmountain.org) and the Center in the Square Box Office in downtown Roanoke (540-342-5740). Tickets are $15-$22. Rated: G for Families