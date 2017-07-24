First Tee of Roanoke Valley Wins Big at Delta Dental State Open

Wednesday, July 19th was certainly a red letter day for The First Tee of Roanoke Valley.

The annual Youth Day played out at Ballyhack Golf Club the day before the top professional and amateur golfers in the state competed in The Delta Dental State Open of Virginia.

Children involved in The First Tee of Roanoke Valley chapter were treated to an afternoon clinic and cookout courtesy of the sponsors, players and committee of the Delta Dental State Open, including Salem professional golfer and State Open competitor Fielding Brewbaker, First Tee’s Grace Huffman, Davenport and Company and the staff and folks at Ballyhack Golf Club.

First Tee of Roanoke Valley took home a nifty $20,000 check in the form of a contribution by the sponsors, players and organizers.

Bill Turner