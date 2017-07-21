Roanoke Author Publishes New Historical Novel

Virginia author Gail Tansill Lambert has published a new historical novel entitled Orie’s Story. This book is based on a memoir written in 1936 by William Luther Andrews, son of Dr. Orie Moon, a Virginia tobacco plantation princess who became a Confederate medical doctor, witnessing the Civil War firsthand as it ravaged the state and destroyed her world.

Combining access to family papers and the family’s permission to write the story of Dr. Orie, the author has created a vivid narrative of her life, which adds a seldom-told chapter to Virginia’s history.

The Viewmont Plantation-born Andrews settled in Roanoke after the Civil War and served as a member of the Virginia Senate from Roanoke’s 4th district from 1915 to 1924. He was also on the board of Colonial American National Bank, Secretary-Treasurer of Shenandoah Life and President of Keyser Chemical Company.

Andrews also involved himself in many other entrepreneurial ventures including a land company called “View Mont” in Roanoke County. Viewmont Street off of Melrose Avenue can still be found adjacent to the Roanoke Country Club. He and his large family lived on Kirk Avenue before taking up residence at View Mont. They later moved to Grandin Road in 1925 and lived there until his death in 1936.

Gail Tansill Lambert’s writings have included travel, history, and fiction, appearing in numerous publications, including such organizations as the Daughters of the American Revolution and National Public Radio. She has taught Latin, raised four children, and lives in Roanoke, Virginia. Her great-grandfather Robert Tansill served in the Confederate Army as a colonel.

For Further information about Gail and Orie’s Story, and how to order, go to Gail’s website: gailtansilllambert.com or search the title on amazon.com