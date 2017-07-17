DICK BAYNTON: The High Cost of Immigration

Two types of migration seem to be fervor and fear. In the fervor category, a person or family or even a group of individuals seek a new location where their economic, social, political and personal aspirations are more likely to be realized. On the other hand, refugee migration may be the fear of tyrannical political leadership that forces entire populations of citizens to relocate.

In either case, if the relocation is to a distant country, there will be challenges of differences in garments due to weather, language and education, currency, social and religious customs and habits, laws and juris prudence, cost of living and a host of other variations of life style.

When the migration is voluntary and the host country accepts the migrants, the individuals are likely to learn the new language, develop fresh employment skills and participate in the educational process for school-age family members. It is highly probable that the new citizens will quickly develop loyalty and patriotism for the new country by recognizing and honoring national symbols such as the flag.

Stepping from generalities such as the above to the Syrian refugee crisis, a different set of circumstances must be taken into account. Refugee migrants from Syria and other oppressed nations often lack serious trade and professional skills, have language deficiency and their pockets are filled with road dust or sea water rather than money.

Compare for example the per capita GDP (gross domestic product) that in Syria amounts to $5,100 compared with per capita GDP in the U.S. of $54,600. Comparative birth rates in Syria and the U.S. are 22.2 and 12.5 (per thousand) respectively.

Syria’s President is Bashar al-Assad, a medical doctor whose specialty is ophthalmology and who inherited the office 17 years ago following the death of his father. Civil war was declared in Syria by The Red Cross on July 15, 2012; deadly conflict has continued with estimated deaths of more than 320,000, about 4.9 million refugees and displacement of 11 million. More than 18,000 of these evacuees have been introduced into the United States since 2011.

When we see streams of thousands of Syrian refugees amassed and walking along dirt roads and trails, it is a certainty that most of them left bank accounts, real estate, household and other assets such as automobiles, bicycles, appliances and cars behind for the Assad regime to expropriate to the national treasury.

Applying simple arithmetic, if each expatriate was worth just $1,000, Assad would have an additional $5 billion to spend on barrel bombs, deadly chemical weapons and other destructive items for his arsenal.

When Assad ‘crossed the line’ in 2012, the U.S. and the world should have taken action then; why wait until the dust settles and all the deceased have been consecrated? Where was our president? Where was the UN? Where were the other Islamic/Arab nations? It is highly probable that Assad will stand trial at the International Court of Justice in The Hague (Netherlands) someday but that is after the deaths, displacements and relocations of refugees at a cost of probably trillions of dollars to middle class citizens throughout the world.

Mexico is a different set of circumstances. Government estimates of illegal Hispanic residents are more than 11 million while some guess more than 20 million. This number of illegals reflects moral turpitude on the part of our government leaders. Most alien residents want a better future but the problem is their cost to taxpayers. Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas for example oversees the birth of 42 babies each day, about 28 of whom are new citizens born to illegal alien mothers.

The U.S. is the #1 choice of émigrés, expatriates and refugees throughout the world. We are also the biggest debtor nation in the world owing $18.29 trillion to foreign governments. U.S. taxpayers shell out well over $100 billion each year for healthcare, welfare, housing and other benefits for alien residents. The annual cost of alien crime adds up to $7 billion.

Taking in ever more refugees simply escalates our national debt while attenuating our security and aggravating unemployment. Let’s enforce our existing immigration laws that reflect our free and sovereign nation. THE WALL is our bridge to the future.

Dick Baynton