2017 Salem Fair Celebrates Three Decades With Successful Year

The Salem Fair concluded its 12-day run at the Taliaferro Complex Sunday night and Fair Manager, Carey Harveycutter, says he and other event organizers are thrilled with the numbers from this year’s event.

Despite some untimely rain on several days, including July 4, attendance for this year’s fair once again approached the 350,000 mark as visitors from throughout Virginia’s Blue Ridge and beyond visited the 14-acre midway from June 28 – July 9.

“This was an especially satisfying fair for all of us since it marked our 30th year of putting on this massive event,” says Harveycutter. “The rain is always part of the process, but thanks to the great relationships we have with our longtime fairgoers and Deggeller Attractions we’ve learned how to weather all kinds of storms over the years.”

Harveycutter estimates that the 2017 version of the Salem Fair will generate about $250,000 in income through taxes and fees for the city once the final receipts are tabulated. In addition, several non-profits benefitted greatly from this year’s fair. Patrons donated 8,128 pounds of non-perishable food to the Salem-Roanoke County Food Pantry in one night and thanks to brisk advance ticket sales at Kroger, the United Way received a substantial donation.

“For every unlimited ride Megapass we sold in advance at area Kroger stores, a portion was donated to the United Way of the Roanoke Valley,” says Harveycutter. “This year they received $13,840 thanks in large part of the great partnership we have with the good folks at Kroger.”

The brand new Hydra turned out to be the most popular ride, but inside, the Blue Ribbon exhibits were once again a huge part of the fair. More than 800 exhibitors competed in the 500 categories that ranged from floral arrangements to youth arts and crafts under the direction of Melissa de Pineda.