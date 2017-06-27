Local Marketing Firm Selected as a Winner in 38th Annual Telly Awards

The nationally acclaimed Telly Awards has named Roanoke based B2C Enterprises as a Silver Winner in the 38th Annual Telly Awards for their submission titled “B2C Enterprises Services Campaign.” With over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and numerous countries, this is a significant recognition.

“The Telly Awards has a mission to honor the very best in film and video,” said Linda Day, Executive Director of the Telly Awards. “B2C Enterprises’ accomplishment illustrates their creativity, skill, and dedication to their craft and serves as a testament to great film and video production.”

B2C Enterprises created and produced the series to market the services they offer to potential clients. The agency submitted three commercials highlighting B2C’s marketing, advertising, media buying, and public relations capabilities. Each video also featured a B2C employee who worked in that respective area.

“We always say good marketing interrupts and makes a clear statement. We stayed true to that concept even with a campaign that was built for us,” said Bruce C. Bryan, President of B2C Enterprises. “There are plenty of business people who are great at what they do, but they just aren’t sure how to draw in customers. This campaign was a fun and creative way to say ‘we’ve got the answer you’ve been looking for and we can make things happen for you.'”

The Telly Awards honor outstanding local, regional, and cable TV commercials and programs, the finest video and film productions, and online commercials, video and films. Founded in 1979, The Telly Awards are judged by a panel of over 500 accomplished industry professionals, each a past winner of a Silver Telly and a member of The Silver Telly Council, upholding the historical standard of excellence that Telly represents.

Click Here to view the award-winning “B2C Enterprises Services Campaign” or visit Vimeo.com/b2cEnterprises to see all of B2C’s production work.

To find out more about the Telly Awards visit www.TellyAwards.com.