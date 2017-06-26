Southwest Virginia Ballet Announces Trip to Prague

Eight dancers who are members of Southwest Virginia Ballet’s (SVB) Senior Company will depart on Wednesday, June 28, to attend the New Prague Dance Festival in Czech Republic. SVB dancers will join dancers from 14 countries around the world to take classes from international teachers and perform on the New Stage of the National Theatre of Prague.

This will be the fourth time SVB dancers have attended the New Prague Dance Festival and have twice been awarded the Grishko Award (second place in the overall competition) as well as first place in classical dance (2011 and 2013).

The dancers will be performing three dances from SVB’s 2017 production of Romeo and Juliet as well as three new works, all choreographed by SVB Artistic Director, Pedro Szalay.