Heat Your Home with Dirt!

Floyd Energy Fair at Chantilly Farm on July 15 to Feature Speakers, Exciting Topics, Exhibits, Food and Music

Everyone is invited to the Floyd Energy Fair on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at Chantilly Farm, an all-day event that will tackle hot topics such as solar power, electric cars, sustainable forestry and even how to heat a home with dirt.

Visitors can climb into an electric car, find out if they’d save money going solar, and check out the new energy ideas on the horizon. Apple Ridge Farm will offer tours throughout the day to experience its E-base USA: Blue Ridge, an off-grid solar and wind-powered classroom, housed in a 1917 boxcar donated by the National Railway Historical Society.

The interactive Floyd Energy Fair, presented by SustainFloyd and Apple Ridge Farm runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Exhibitors will include the Center for Wind Energy at James Madison University, Advanced Racking, Affordable Energy Concepts, Solar Tec, Clean Valley Council, CHP Energy Solutions, Solshine Energy Alternatives and many more. Visitors can satisfy their hunger and thirst with Floyd’s Bootleg BBQ, Cocoa Mia’s Mexican chocolate ice cream, delicious coffee from Red Rooster Coffee Roaster and an assortment of vegetarian chili and soups.

The eventwill be held rain or shine. Admission will be $5.00 per family and $3.00 for individuals. Tickets will be sold at the door.

SCHEDULE:

The Fork Mountain Ramblers will play from 12 p.m.-2 p.m.

The Energy Fair presentations will begin at 11 a.m. with Roger Beale, a highly respected (and now retired) IT engineer, discussing home interactive wind and solar systems. No matter what the energy resources are, Beale says the technology is here to provide a home with reliable, sustainable electricity.

At noon, Chris Nicholson from Energy Check will explain how a professional energy audit can help a homeowner save money and improve the health and safety of a house.

At 1 p.m., L. David Roper, Professor Emeritus of Physics at Virginia Tech presents “All About Electric Cars,” on the importance of moving quickly to electric, battery-electric and plug-in-hybrid electric cars.

AT 2 p.m., Have you been wondering about the new developments in solar electric systems? Rick Brown, from Solshine Energy Alternatives will discuss how such systems work, what they cost and what is the return on investment. Visitors are encouraged to bring their electric bills and learn the answers!

At 3 p.m., Jason Rutledge of Healing Harvest Forest Foundation will explain the importance of Restorative Forestry. Most people agree that Floyd County’s forests have great beauty and value. Rutledge says if forestry is to be sustainable, it must be restorative. He has a unique perspective and will discuss the latest science and modern animal-powered techniques in forestry.

At 4 p.m., Ed Ricci of Tinbenders Heating and Air Company will address the alluring topic of Heating Your Home with Dirt. Ricci will look at the newest technology for energy efficient systems from mini-splits to heat pumps, all with the purpose of lowering utility bills and increasing comfort.

The Floyd Energy Fair will feature the SustainFloyd VoltzWagon, a solarized wagon that produces electricity for community events. The many such interactive exhibits in the Floyd Energy Fair will be at Chantilly Farm, a beautiful campground and outdoor events venue tucked away in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Floyd, Virginia (http://chantillyfarm.com/wp/#) . The address is 2697 Franklin Pike SE, Floyd, VA 24091.

For more information please contact Inge Terrill idterrill@gmail.com, Rick Brown rick@solshineenergyalternatives.com, or Billy Weitzenfeld aecp@swva.net .

Apple Ridge Farm is a 501©3 non-profit organization that offers a variety of activities and programs which transform the lives of our community’s underserved children and families through educational, cultural, and outdoor experiences. (http://appleridge.org/blog/)

SustainFloyd is a 501©3 non-profit organization that works to leverage and preserve Floyd County’s existing assets and traditional strengths in agriculture and craftsmanship to help build a resilient rural local economy. SustainFloyd is also dedicated to promoting renewable energy as a sustainable and healthy energy source now and in the future. (https://www.sustainfloyd.org/)

Details:

WHAT: Floyd Energy Fair

WHEN: Saturday, July 15; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

WHERE: Chantilly Farm, Floyd, VA, 2697 Franklin Pike SE, Floyd, 24091

WHO: Hosted by SustainFloyd and Apple Wood Farm