Strong Passenger Growth Continues at ROA in 2017

Year to date traffic grows 2.73% as 53,772 passengers utilized the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport in May 2017

The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport posted a year to date increase over 2016 in passengers utilizing the facility for the eighth time in the past nine months. May 2017 data showed a 12.35% increase in guests flying into and out of the airport compared to April 2017.

Tremendous community support, an increase in capacity, and better airline operational reliability all played roles in the continuation of passenger growth. Frequent thunderstorms across the United States contributed to preventing a larger gain in traffic when comparing May 2017 to 2016. May 2017 reflects a .33% growth over May 2016. April’s traffic was down 1% on a year over year basis due to storms impacting operations to and from Atlanta.

“We are pleased to see this positive trend continue into 2017,” stated Timothy T. Bradshaw, A.A.E., executive director of the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission. “The demand of passengers utilizing the airport is a critical factor when speaking with airlines regarding increasing air service to our market. We appreciate our passengers choosing to fly ROA.”

The Commission continually works with the airlines to improve reliability, fares and equipment serving this region. This has played a significant role in the increase of passengers using the facility. In addition, the commission has invested substantial resources to promote the services available at ROA..

The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport is the primary airport for Virginia’s Blue Ridge. ROA moves over 600,000 passengers per year via 4 airlines (American Airlines, Delta Airlines, United Airlines, and Allegiant Air) with nonstop service to 6 (Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, New York LaGuardia, Philadelphia, and Washington Dulles) hub cities as well as weekly flights to Orlando Sanford International Airport and St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport.

To learn more, please visit www.flyroa.com.

###