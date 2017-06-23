SML Songwriters Festival Garners Record Donations

The Lyrics on the Lake Songwriters Festival for 2017 took in a record $60,000.00 in donations, despite being a slightly smaller event this year. Last year, being the 50th anniversary of Smith Mountain Lake, the festival included 50 songwriters in 12 shows at 10 venues and collected $50,000.00 in donations.

This year was scaled back to 32 songwriters in 10 shows at 7 venues in an effort to concentrate more on quality than quantity, but still managed to bring in 20% more in donations.

A check presentation to the Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals, the primary beneficiary, is being planned for the near future. All funds donated to them remain local, with the CMN hospitals in Roanoke and Lynchburg and will, this year, help fund neo-natal emergency facilities and equipment. Some of the funds will also be donated to the Musicpreneur Storehouse Foundation, a charity with which some of the Lyrics songwriters volunteer.

Fundraising activities this year included a local open-mic talent competition, a golf tournament, musical entertainment, merchandise sales and the auction of five guitars signed by various songwriters and artists, some from the Grand Ol’ Opry.

Over 4,000 people attended the activities this year, from as far away as New York, Florida, Texas and Wyoming. Festival officials expressed amazement at the results, and gratitude to the attendees and community for their support and generosity.

Other Lyrics on the Lake activities throughout the year are being considered by their Planning Committee and will be announced as they approach. More information on Lyrics on the Lake can be found on their website at www.lyricsonthelake.com or on their Facebook page.