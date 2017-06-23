New Gas Monitor Alerts EMS Crew to Danger

A medic unit from Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at about 7:45 a.m., on Friday, June 23, 2017 to the 4300 block of Garst Mill Road in the Cave Spring area for the report of a person who was sick.

Upon arriving on scene, the medic crew did encounter a male subject who was very ill inside an apartment. As they were starting their assessment of the patient, a recently purchased single gas monitor, located on the EMS bag, alarmed.

The medic crew evacuated the ill patient, began ventilation, and asked to have the call upgraded to a carbon monoxide alarm call. This brought additional resources to the scene including Engine 3 and Ladder 3 from Cave Spring station #3, 2 more medic trucks, one from Cave Spring and one from Back Creek Station # 11, an EMS supervisor and a deputy fire marshal.

Crews then used gas detectors that are already standard equipment on the fire truck to determine that there were high levels of carbon monoxide present throughout the apartment building. Fire crews then went door to door and evacuated the entire apartment building.

Approximately 3 residents were experiencing minor symptoms and were evaluated on the scene. Only the initial caller was transported to the hospital.

The carbon monoxide leak was located by Roanoke County Fire and Rescue crews and with the help of building maintenance and Roanoke Gas the leak was stopped. The carbon monoxide leak was caused by a malfunctioning stove in the apartment of the initial caller.

Had it not been for the recently purchased gas monitors located on the EMS bags, the situation could have been much worse for the residents of the apartment building.

Carbon Monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas that is very dangerous and potentially lethal. It is often called a “silent killer”. It is a product of combustion.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue encourages everyone to have a carbon monoxide alarm in their home and to test it and change the batteries just like you would your smoke alarm.