Roanoke City Launches “Recycle Coach” App for Residents

The City of Roanoke has launched “Recycle Coach”, a mobile and web app that contains trash and recycling schedules tailored to individual addresses. On the free mobile app, residents can view/export schedules and set up automatic reminders right on their smartphones. On the web app, located at roanokeva.gov/solidwaste, residents can also view/export schedules as well as set up reminders by e-mail and eventually on Twitter.

“This is a great new feature for residents. Anyone in the city can download the app or visit the website, plug in their information, and instantly know when trash, recycling, and bulk and brush will be collected,” said Solid Waste Manager Skip Decker. “We hope that as time goes on and residents get familiar with Recycle Coach, calls to our Customer Service Center regarding solid waste schedules will decrease.”

The web app has also been added to the city’s Facebook page, as well as the Solid Waste and Clean and Green Facebook pages.

The Recycle Coach app is free to download and it is available from the iTunes Store and Google Play.

It’s important to note that the city’s collection schedules are not changing, nor can residents schedule a time for trash and recycling collection. The Recycle Coachapp is designed to make it easier for residents to remember when to place trash and recycling on the curb for pickup.

For more information, contact Solid Waste Manager Skip Decker at 853-6848 or Citizen Engagement Officer Timothy Martin at 853-6428.