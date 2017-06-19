Tony Award Winning Musical Opening at Mill Mountain Theatre

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE was nominated in 2005 for 6 Tony awards and won for Best Book of a Musical and Best Featured Actor, Dan Fogler. The musical opens on the Waldron Stage at Mill Mountain Theatre on June 22 for 8 performances over 2 weekends, ending on July 1. This is the first fully staged musical in the Waldron in over 10 years.

Spelling Bee will feature MMT’s Talented Summer Company with guest appearances by volunteers from the audience. Four audience members at every performance will be asked to join the bee and spell their way to fame – or loss and a juice box from Comfort Counselor Mitch Mahoney, an ex-con working off his community service.

This fast-paced and very funny show tells the story of six kids vying for a spelling championship while disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives. You’ll meet Leaf Coneybear, a home-schooler who doesn’t think he’s smart enough, Marcy Parks, an over achiever who is tired of winning at everything, the politically aware young feminist Logainne Scwartzandgrubenniere, and William Barfee (“It’s pronounced Bar-fay”) and his Magic Foot that helps him spell. Although filled with the exuberance of youth, this musical is rated: PG 13 for minimal content and language.

Performances are June 22 – July 1 Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:00 p.m., with matinees on both Saturdays at 2:00p.m. Tickets are available on The Mill Mountain Theatre website (www.millmountain.org) and the Center in the Square Box Office in downtown Roanoke (540-342-5740). Tickets are $15 and the MMT bar will be opened before the show and during intermission.

Conceived by Rebecca Feldman, Music & Lyrics by William Finn, Book by Rachel Sheinkin, Additional Material by Jay Reiss. Jay Briggs, MMT’s Director of Education and Community Engagement, directs Spelling Bee, with the help of Resident Musical Director Seth Davis.

Mill Mountain Theatre is supported in part by Center in the Square, Actors’ Equity Association, National Endowment for the Arts and Virginia Commission for the Arts.