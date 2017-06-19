DICK BAYNTON: Hysteria Has Consequences

Hysteria is a condition of frenzy and delirium that is often triggered by an event or series of events that one person or a group of persons grasps and amplifies to those listeners, readers and observers who are agitated into a spiral of panic. An example of hysteria in the arena of hatred without logic is the current election tampering and Trump/Russia collusion investigations erupting in Washington, D.C.

The liberal wing of the two-party political system in our nation has a list of suspects in the Trump camp but no definitive evidence has been presented to confirm that unlawful activities occurred. Sleuths are combing through swamp sludge to come up with a match of undisclosed evidence with the postulation that Trump and his criminal allies are being incited by a person who should be impeached at a minimum or incarcerated for life as judicious.

The media trumpeted and comedians and political pundits confirmed the prognostication that Madam Hillary would not just win, but that she could not lose. However, the vote of November 8, 2016 was to become Hillary’s Waterloo, just as Napoleon Bonaparte lost in his battle of Waterloo (now in Belgium). The history of Europe changed on June 8th, 1815 just as the politics of The United States changed on November 8th, 2016 and confirmed at the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20th, 2017.

Complaining that Hillary won the popular vote, the ‘swamp-based’ liberal progressives started searching for sure-fire reasons to impeach this businessman and political neophyte. Since January, Charles Schumer (D-NY) has exhibited the behavior of perhaps the most offensive senator since the irrational and intransigent Harry Reid (D-NV). Most other Democratic House members and Senators have followed the lead of Schumer into the disgraceful area of resistance and revolting conduct….not just with the Trump they hate so much but with anyone and everyone in the administration and supporters of his agenda.

Perhaps the most ridiculous and nauseating aspect of Democratic resistance to and rebuffing of all things Trump is that to liberals everywhere, Donald Trump is an illegitimate president. But like many of the other disputes and ugly remarks advanced by Democrats, it is simply a transfer of fables to factoids. A robin can be called a crow and the robin and the crow will never know the difference but intelligent people will know which is which.

One of the most useful weapons of hysteria is hyperbole; exaggeration and overstatement. Here are some snippets of remarks when Cory Booker (D-NJ) was interviewed by Chris Hayes on MSNBC on May 4th, 2017: the GOP bill is craven; just cruel and wrong; it’s a death knell; this is a president who has lied to people; this will mean death, pain and suffering. Booker conveniently neglects to note that former President Obama was a compulsive liar promising that healthcare costs would go down along with many other fabrications. On May 3rd, 2017, Nancy Pelosi, House Minority Leader (D-CA) said that the GOP healthcare bill, if passed was a ‘moral monstrosity tattooed to Republican foreheads.’

The facts are that Obamacare is collapsing. Fixing Obamacare is the liberal equivalent of repairing the splintered cane of an 80-year-old disabled lady with duct tape. According to a Kaiser Foundation report in 2016 reported by Bloomberg, 20.7 million people were uninsured under Obamacare.

Former comedian Kathy Griffin posed with an effigy of Trump’s bloody severed head. Madonna snarls that she is thinking about blowing up the White House. The pinnacle of hyperbole and hysteria was carried out a few minutes after 7 AM in Alexandria, VA on Wednesday, June 14th when a shooter who supported Bernie Sanders and hated President Trump ignited his version of Armageddon. An example of his hatred was a Facebook post of March 22nd that said, “Trump is a traitor. Trump has destroyed our democracy. It’s time to destroy Trump & Co.” Logic follows that liberal progressives who hate Trump also loathe the millions who voted for him.

The link between hatred and homicide is just a breath away when a loaded firearm rests in the hands of a psychopath who breathes the highly virulent air of vociferous hatred. Our nation can be ravaged by the toxicity of political hysteria. United we stand, divided we fall.

Dick Baynton