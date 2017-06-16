Master Gardener Training Offered in Roanoke

Master Gardeners are specially trained volunteers who work through Virginia Cooperative Extension to serve and educate their community. They teach youth, adults, and seniors to become better gardeners and to practice environmentally sound, earth-friendly habits.

If you are looking for a fun and engaging way to become involved in your community, the Master Gardener program might be for you. No gardening experience is required to join the program, just an interest in horticulture and a willingness to learn.

Roanoke Master Gardener Training will take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays from August 30 to October 18. Wednesday classes will run from 6:00-9:00pm and Saturday classes from 9:00am-12:00pm at the Freedom First Credit Union on Patterson Ave SW. There will not be a class on Saturday, September 2 due to Labor Day weekend.

The program cost is $150 and covers the cost of Training Handbook, supplies, and a background check. University instructors and local professionals teach classes on botany, entomology, vegetables, fruits, wildlife, water quality and conservation, pruning, propagation, and more!

After completing the seven-week training course, Master Gardeners will begin a 50-hour internship, where they will volunteer in the community alongside seasoned Master Gardeners throughout 2018.

“Join us for a rewarding and exciting volunteer experience that will challenge you, grow your knowledge, and help you find a way to become more engaged in your community,” says Agriculture Extension Agent, Kathleen Reed.

Contact Kathleen at reedka@vt.edu or (540) 772-7524 with any questions about the program. You can download an application at the Roanoke Master Gardener webpage, roanokemastergardeners.org , or VCE-Roanoke’s webpage, roanoke.ext.vt.edu .

Virginia Cooperative Extension is the outreach and engagement branch of Virginia Tech and Virginia State University, the Commonwealth’s land-grant universities. We put reliable, research-based knowledge into the hands of people, empowering them to live better lives.