CAROLINE WATKINS: “If You Build It . . .

…they will come.” This iconic line from the movie Field of Dreams is oh so familiar. And I thought it might grab your attention more than “If You Pray It.” But stay with me a minute . . .

As has been the case in other times in my life when big things are happening, I hike up to the summit of Little Calf Mountain off of Skyline Drive to pray, reflect and gain perspective. It was the destination of UVA’s Outing Club on Thursday nights back in the 80’s- in the warmer months anyway. We would go up with just our sleeping bags, spend the night under the stars and return for Friday classes (which during only one semester – my first – did I allow to occur at 8:00 am.)

Late on Sunday afternoon I loaded up my flat-coated retriever Hank and set out for Little Calf to pray for and prepare my heart for my daughter’s upcoming wedding. Upon reaching the top where there is a lovely meadow and nearly 360 degree views, I ran into a young woman setting up her tent. We chatted for a few minutes and then I walked over to a rock outcropping where I sat and rested from my hike. Although I was physically still, my mind was not.

Just as I was getting ready to leave I heard, “Would you like to have dinner with me?” I thought about it for a moment and accepted even though I wasn’t really hungry. Our conversation during the meal ran from the upcoming wedding to her family who lives in Colorado, through which I learned that her parents were very close to her. Rather unexpectedly I found myself asking her how she knew she was so loved by them.

She then said something I’ll never forget, “Their love is terrifying.” Not because they were overly involved in her life but because their love was as close a reflection of God’s love as she has experienced in her 24 years of life. Because it was so… complete.

I told her I felt like our meeting was a “Divine Appointment” and then went on my way, following Hank down a trail. It didn’t feel right but I kept hiking – thinking it must feed back into the other one until due to the dwindling sunlight, I decided to turn around. I finally arrived back just below the summit and spotted my new friend, Lauren, getting ready to crawl in her tent.

Too proud to ask her for “directions,” I headed back down on the same trail, certain I had missed the elusive fork. I went much farther this time – but no fork. And the sun was now beginning to set. I knew I needed to turn around (again). It was all very unnerving – especially since my phone was dead, so no communication – or flashlight.

I hiked for what seemed like a very long time, back to where Lauren was already in her tent for the evening. She climbed out and pointed me to the trail on which I had arrived. There was a marker (duh) but in my defense the trail head was completely obscured by tall grasses. I thanked her profusely and headed back down the mountain for the THIRD time. I made it back to the car just as darkness descended.

As I reflected on this accidental adventure, a few questions came to me. Isn’t it amazing how we keep stubbornly pressing along the same path even though we “know” it’s wrong? And how pride gets in the way of going back to where we started and simply asking for help? And further how God lights our path through the most unexpected people?

Just as the weather was uncertain that day so was the forecast for my daughter’s wedding the following weekend. And when my sisters texted that they were praying for good weather, I responded with a couple of non-meteorological requests. One of them wrote back, “O Lord, would you provide for a peaceful, unhindered week and a joyful day for Ellie and Beck’s wedding. Would You give Caroline a deep sense of your provision and presence?”

Not only were these prayers answered – in spades – but also those offered for the weather, which turned out to be picture perfect in spite of the original ominous forecast. One day I will write about all the wonderful surprises of the entire weekend but for now, I’ll just say it came together in a way that was beyond my imaginings.

Most of all, I wanted those present to feel God’s presence somehow. What a sweet whisper it was for the officiant, one of my dearest friends in the world, to quote from Les Mis just prior to the exchange of vows: “To love another person is to see the face of God.”

In closing, I leave you with my own quote – on prayer – by Frederick Buechner: “Keep beating the path to God’s door, because the one thing you can be sure of is that down the path you beat with even your most half-cocked and halting prayer, the God you call upon will finally come, and even if he does not bring you the answer you want, he will bring you himself. And maybe at the secret heart of all our prayers that is what we are really praying for.”

So, my friends, back to the beginning. If you pray it, HE will come. Whether planning a wedding or weekend away, whether reaching the summit or getting lost on the way down, whether deciding upon a job to take or even something as simple as a book to read. Whether the miracle or justice comes…or doesn’t.

If you pray it, He WILL come. And there’s nothing – absolutely nothing – more wildly beautiful than that.

Caroline Watkins