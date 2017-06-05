DICK BAYNTON: Internationalism and Where It Leads

The word ‘Internationalism’ probably means something different to different people, but here is a possible definition by those who, especially in politics, ponder the theory, the word and the perception:

Internationalism also called ‘globalization’ is a political belief that all people on earth are totally equal at birth and throughout life. No person, organization or corporation should become rich in assets, resources and money beyond what is needed to maintain a decent level of sustenance. People from any country should be able to migrate to other countries for any reason such as better welfare rewards, better jobs, improved climate and supreme healthcare.

Sanctuary jurisdictions may be cities, counties, and states that have laws, ordinances, regulations, resolutions, policies, or other practices that obstruct immigration enforcement and shield criminals from ICE — either by refusing to or prohibiting agencies from complying with ICE detainers, imposing unreasonable conditions on detainer acceptance, denying ICE access to interview incarcerated aliens, or otherwise impeding communication or information exchanges between their personnel and federal immigration officers.

A detainer is the primary tool used by ICE to gain custody of criminal aliens for deportation. It is a notice to another law enforcement agency that ICE intends to assume custody of an alien and includes information on the alien’s previous criminal history, immigration violations, and potential threat to public safety or security. (Information source this paragraph: Center for Immigration Studies; Sanctuary cities, counties, states; By Bryan Griffith & Jessica Vaughan, March 2017)

There are 167 sanctuary jurisdictions in about half the states according to the above report. Mayors, governors and other officials probably think of themselves as saviors of mankind and progenitors of a totally equal human race. According to another report, the city of Seattle is prepared to pursue sanctuary status, forgo millions of federal funding dollars and replace the lost funds with more taxes on the rich.

According to the report by MYNorthwest.com and reported on May 31st, 2017, the city already has “the most regressive state and local tax system in the country.” Sanctuary jurisdictions receive high marks for being ‘Internationalists’ regardless of cost and efficacy.

In a TV interview by George Stephanopoulos on November 13th, 2015, then President Obama announced that ISIS had not gained any ground and that they had been contained. Do you suppose that was said because he and his administration saw ISIS killers as insurgents; misguided youths that could be convinced of their errant ways and be redeemed by standing with others in a big circle singing Kumbaya? Globalism at work!

Restoration of diplomatic relations with Cuba in 2015, the Iran nuclear ‘deal’ of 2015, the Russian reset of 2009, the Russian disposal of Syrian Chemical weapons and Hillary’s sale of 1/5th of US uranium to Russia were all one-way dead-end deals to promote the utopian dream of internationalism. All were abject failures.

There are almost 200 nations on earth and every government is different in philosophy and action. Among the nations there are those led by oppressive leaders and tyrannical regimes. There are more than 100 languages worldwide; almost a billion people speak Mandarin, more than ½ billion speak English and about the same number speak Spanish. Except in the EU, most nations of the world have their own currency that changes relative value constantly in commerce, trade and tourism against the world’s leading currencies; EU(€), British Pound (£) and US dollar ($).

Perhaps most importantly those who push the world toward an international ‘state’ would essentially destroy the concept of state (national) sovereignty. Borders would exist only for the sake of history and geography. Perhaps the most obtuse metrics would be the mixing of disparate cultures and confusing and contrasting sets of laws and juris prudence.

Those who endorse and sanction sanctuary jurisdictions probably believe in ‘open borders.’ Many feel that the United States has been unfair–even callous-about assembling the most formidable military and the most productive industrial colossus on earth. In reaching these achievements, we have preserved the liberty and freedom of our citizens while participating in many protracted wars.

There is a direct link between our national debt of nearly $20 trillion and past efforts of ‘internationalizing’ 290,000 alien children from Central America in 2014 and other illegal’s at a cost of billions of dollars.

Dick Baynton