Jefferson College of Health Sciences Names Award Winners

The Jefferson College of Health Sciences Education Foundation hosted the third annual Be Exceptional Luncheon on May 23, 2017 in Charter Hall at the Roanoke City Market Building in downtown Roanoke.

The guest speaker for the luncheon was The Honorable Sherman Lea, Sr., Mayor of the City of Roanoke. Approximately 160 friends and supporters, as well as students, faculty and staff of Jefferson College, filled the hall to celebrate the College and the recipients of the College’s annual alumni awards.

The Jefferson College Alumni Awards Program was created in 2015 to honor outstanding graduates with two awards, the Distinguished Alumni Award and the Recent Alumni Achievement Award.

The most prestigious award given by the Jefferson College of Health Sciences Alumni Association, the Distinguished Alumni Award is given to members of Jefferson College’s alumni body who have achieved national, regional, statewide, or local prominence either in their professional fields or through their involvement in civic, cultural, or charitable activities. The following were named the 2017 recipients of the Distinguished Alumni Awards:

Kathleen A. Baudreau, MSN ‘10, Vice President of Clinical Advancement and Patient Safety, Carilion Clinic

Christina E. Gardner, MSPA '05, Physician Assistant and Fellowship Director, Carilion Clinic & Assistant Professor, Jefferson College of Health Sciences

Melissa R. Harper, ASN '90 & BSN '97, RN Team Lead – Forensic Nurse Examiner, Carilion Clinic

Debra T. Huddleston, MSN '07, Vice President, Medicine, Carilion Clinic

The Recent Alumni Achievement Award honors Jefferson College of Health Sciences graduates who, at the early stages of their career, have distinguished themselves and demonstrated promise of even greater achievement. These awards are given annually to graduates of the last ten years who have attained notable achievements in their field or endeavor. An alumnus/ae may receive this award only once and remains eligible for the Distinguished Alumni Award. The following were named recipients of the Recent Alumni Achievement Awards:

Amanda Wrenn Brendel, ASN ‘06 &, BSN ’10 & MSN ’15, Operations Director – Emergency Department, Carilion Clinic

Jonathan K. Fiedler, MSOT '12, Occupational Therapist, Friendship Health and Rehab Center

Margaret H. Perry, MSN '07, Nurse Educator, Carilion Clinic

Karrie N. Wills, BSN '11, Senior Director – Pediatrics, Carilion Children's

For more information on these recipients and the Alumni Awards Program, visit www.jchs.edu/alumni.