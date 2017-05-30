City, Roanoke Arts Commission Announce People’s Choice Award Winner

During the weekend of Festival in the Park, May 26 -28, 1,760 votes were cast to determine the winner of the People’s Choice Award for the art displayed on the Elmwood Park Art Walk, which is part of the 2017 Art in Roanoke exhibit.
Voters chose “Dancing in the Moonlight” by Jordan Parah as their favorite sculpture. In addition to the People’s Choice Award title, Parah will receive a $1,000 honorarium.
The 9.5’ tall sculpture is made of painted steel and does seem to dance with its colorful curved sections. Parah describes her art work as “utilizing contrasting forms and colors constructed in a harmonious manner to create harmony out of diversity.”
Parah is a graduate of East Carolina University with a concentration in sculpture and a minor in Art History. She creates metal fabricated sculptures using steel, stainless steel, aluminum, and bronze. Her sculptures are in public and private collections throughout North Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee. For more information about Ms. Parah visit www.parahdise.com.
According to Susan Jennings Arts and Culture Coordinator for the city, “We are thrilled that more than 1,700 citizens voted for their favorite work of art. Our goal was not only to select the People’s Choice Winner but to get an idea of which pieces the public might like to become a part of the City’s permanent collection.”
This is the fourth AIR (Art in Roanoke) temporary exhibit and the second one along the Art Walk in Elmwood Park. All the sculptures can be viewed at www.artinroanoke.org. For the first time the Arts Commission is using the free Otocast app where viewers can hear what the artist have to say about their work.