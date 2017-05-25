City Invites Public to Vote for the People’s Choice Award for AIR Exhibit

Addressing the theme “City in Motion,” the nine new sculptures for the city’s Art in Roanoke (AIR) Exhibit are now completely installed and will be on display for 18 months on the Elmwood Park Art Walk.

During Festival in the Park, May 26-28, the public will have a chance to vote on their favorite AIR sculpture, and the winning artist will receive a People’s Choice Award. To vote, visit Facebook or look for the Roanoke Arts Commission tent at Festival in the Park.