City Invites Public to Vote for the People’s Choice Award for AIR Exhibit

Addressing the theme “City in Motion,” the nine new sculptures for the city’s Art in Roanoke (AIR) Exhibit are now completely installed and will be on display for 18 months on the Elmwood Park Art Walk.
During Festival in the Park, May 26-28, the public will have a chance to vote on their favorite AIR sculpture, and the winning artist will receive a People’s Choice Award. To vote, visit Facebook or look for the Roanoke Arts Commission tent at Festival in the Park.
The sculptures and artists included in the exhibition are as follows:
- Sow Above, So Below by Lee Badger of Hedgesville, W.Va.
- Fiddlehead by David Boyajian of New Fairfield, Conn.
- Hill Climb by Jim Collins of Signal Mountain, Tenn.
- Edge of Decision by Tom Holmes of Greeley, Penn.
- Dancing in the Moonlight by Jordan Parah of Greenville, N.C.
- Shogoweh I. by Jim Respess of Charlottesville, Va.
- One Day in the City by Dmitrii Volkov of St. Petersburg, Russia
- Birds. By Richard Whitehill of Earlysville, Va.
- Brave New World by Glenn Zweygardt of Alfred Station, N.Y.
According to Susan Jennings, Arts and Culture Coordinator for the city, this is the fourth AIR exhibition and the first to use Otocast, a free downloadable app where users can tour the exhibition and hear the artists speak about their work. For more information about Otocast click here.
To learn more about the AIR project, contact Susan Jennings at 540-853-5652 or susan.jennings@roanokeva.gov, or visit the Art in Roanoke website.