Smith Mountain Lake Antique and Classic Boat Society To Host Spring Boat Show

The public is cordially invited to see a flotilla of antique and classic boats at Smith Mountain Lake’s Bridgewater Plaza on Saturday, June 3, 2017.

More than a dozen antique and classic boats from the 1920’s to the 1960’s will be on display behind the Bridgewater Condominiums , near the Hales Ford Bridge on Route 122, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Visitors can see the boats up close and find out more about them by talking to the owners.

These antique and classic boats represent an era when life was simpler, and craftsmanship and pride in work was an everyday commitment. The members of the Smith Mountain Lake Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society have shown a similar commitment, by restoring and preserving these wonderful boats from an earlier time. Approximately half of the 80+ members of the local Chapter live on or near Smith Mountain Lake.

This spring event will be a preview of the annual September Antique and Classic Boat Festival Weekend, which will take place at Mariners Landing Resort and Conference Center on September 16, 2017.