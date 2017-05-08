Roanoke’s Grooviest Mountain Bike Race Series Starts This Week

Every Wednesday for the next three weeks, single-track riders from across the valley are invited to compete in Roanoke’s annual Wednesday Night Disco Mountain Bike Race Series.

Starting at the base of Mill Mountain, riders climb more than 1,000 feet of elevation gain over the five-mile course. Afterward, spectators and riders enjoy live music, food, and refreshments beside the Discovery Center in Mill Mountain Park.

Hosted by the City of Roanoke’s Dept. of Parks and Recreation, the races start at 6 p.m. on May 10, May 17, and May 24. Participants are strongly encouraged to wear costumes. All proceeds from Wednesday Night Disco races support local trail development and maintenance projects.

For more information, please contact Whitney Slightham, Marketing and Outreach Coordinator for the City of Roanoke’s Dept. of Parks and Recreation, at 540-853-5847 or whitney.slightham@roanokeva.gov.