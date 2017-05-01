Virginia Western Educational Foundation Announces 2017 Board of Directors

The Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation is pleased to announce new members and officers for its 2017 Board of Directors. The board members, who offer guidance and expertise on campaigns such as the Community College Access Program (CCAP), include leaders from a wide array of Roanoke Region employers such as Advance Auto Parts, Optical Cable Corp., Berglund Automotive Group, Hall Associates and more.

Four new at-large members have joined the Board of Directors: Russ Ellett, Excel Truck Group; William J. “Bill” Lemon, Martin, Hopkins & Lemon, P.C.; Mark Dempsey, Appalachian Power; and Deborah L. Petrine, Commonwealth Care of Roanoke.

The Board of Directors officers for 2017 are: Chairman, Dr. Charles W. Steger; Vice Chairman, Neil D. Wilkin Jr.; Treasurer, William J. Farrell II; Secretary, Tammy Moss Finley; and Immediate Past Chairman, J. Kenneth “Ken” Randolph.

“We are fortunate to benefit from the support of each of these accomplished individuals,” said Dr. Angela M. Garcia Falconetti, Executive Director of the Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation and Vice President of Institutional Advancement. “Their leadership will drive us toward our goal of expanding the opportunities we provide Virginia Western students and faculty.”

The new at-large board members began their terms with the Educational Foundation’s new fiscal year, January 2017. Existing members completing the at-large board are: Glen C. Combs, Nick Conte, Warner Dalhouse, David Dantzler, Christopher Desimone, Randy Foley, W. Heywood Fralin, J. Spencer Frantz, Jonathan Hagmaier, Edwin C. Hall, Leon P. Harris, Drew Parker, Tom M. Robertson Jr., J. David Wine and Barton J. Wilner. Garnett E. Smith and Nicholas F. Taubman serve as ex-officio members.

##

ABOUT THE VIRGINIA WESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION

The Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation is an independent nonprofit dedicated to enhancing awareness of the college and securing private and public funds. Its efforts support the Community College Access Program, student scholarships, faculty development and capital projects at Virginia Western. To learn more, visit www.virginiawestern.edu/foundation.

ABOUT VIRGINIA WESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE

With nearly 12,000 students on the college’s main campus in Southwest Roanoke City, to our satellite locations at the Greenfield Education & Training Center in Daleville and the Franklin Center in Rocky Mount, Virginia Western Community College is committed to providing affordable, accessible, and quality educational opportunities and workforce training to meet individual, community, and global needs. To learn more, visit www.virginiawestern.edu.