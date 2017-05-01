DICK BAYNTON: Civil War II

An article by Dennis Prager appeared in the National Review, a conservative magazine, on January 24th, 2017. The first sentence of the article says that America (the USA) is engaged in the 2nd Civil War. That is a remark that would be refuted by millions of US citizens, especially government officials. However, Prager pounds home the point by mentioning that with the exception of slavery, our people are more divided now than they were during the first Civil War.

Prager was born in New York City on April 2nd, 1948 to Orthodox Jewish parents and attended Brooklyn College, Columbia University and the University of Leeds in England. He is a radio host, an author and writes conservative articles for publication in leading newspapers and magazines. He is a sought-after speaker that offers creative conservative ideas and concepts. He is also the founder of PragerU, an unconventional source of information in brief presentations by leading conservative thinkers on the Internet.

Let’s consider Prager’s comparison with the Civil War also known as the War Between the States. The United States broke up into the Confederate States of America, comprised of 11 southern states that left the ‘Union’ and established their own country mostly to defend the enslavement of Blacks. The war started at Fort Sumter, SC in 1861 and officially ended when Generals Grant and Lee met at Appomattox Court House in Virginia on April 9th, 1865. More than 620,000 men and women lost their lives during the four year conflict.

The 2nd Civil War has, so far, been non-violent. Exceptions include riots based on false narratives and often subsidized by rich people like George Soros. The takeover of the Wisconsin State Capitol in February 2011 was disruptive and unlawful but not bloody. Robert Creamer was suspected of creating havoc and violence at Trump campaign rallies. Billionaire George Soros has long been suspected of funding anti-Republican activities and is one of the founders of MoveOn.org, an American progressive public policy group and political action outfit created in 1998. Reports indicate that the organization has provided millions of dollars for ‘progressive’ candidates.

Let’s consider the adversaries: the progressive liberals, considered the ‘left’ have been at war with conservatives for generations. The ‘war on poverty’ was formulated by President Lyndon Johnson and announced in his State of the Union address on January 8, 1964. As part of ‘The Great Society’, poverty was scheduled to be virtually obliterated over a period of time and education and healthcare would zoom to the top of the government priority charts. That was 53 years ago and at a cost of $22 trillion there are more people dependent on government today than when the programs started.

The other exemplar that has been invented by liberal progressives is the ‘war on women.’ This is perhaps the most tragic illusion. There is no war on women; the war is on unborn babies called fetuses. These are the tiny bits of bone and tissue that will ultimately become citizens. Every baby has a mother and a father; that is natural law. As such, two people who should have control of their lives reproduce and create new life. Pope Gregory XVI promulgated an encyclical in 1840 that praised the “Society for the Propagation of the Faith’ that originated in France in 1822. Has our religious and secular culture changed so much that men and women ignore the dictates of their own faith? Morals are no longer a part of culture; morals are often established and justified by individuals.

The environmental ‘war’ is another battle ‘yell.’ According to many liberal progressives, Republican adversaries prefer dirty water, contaminated air and toxic soil to clean water, air and soil. Obama put thousands of coal miners onto welfare rolls and mining companies into dormancy and bankruptcy, ignoring the human and economic cost. The climate change accords in Paris, 2015 agreed to reduce carbon dioxide emissions 26-28% by 2015 compared with 2005 and limit global warming to 3.6?F (1.5?C). I have found no scientific record or rumor what percentage of emissions is caused by human activity.

There will be no ‘Appomattox’ to Civil War II; we will become an aristocratic autocracy or patriots will rise and return this great nation to its just and lawful citizen voters.

Dick Baynton