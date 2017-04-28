Charitable Giving To United Way Declines by Nearly $1 Million Dollars

“It Takes the Valley” revenue recovery campaign necessary to keep social programs functioning

Available funding through United Way of Roanoke Valley (UWRV) for local social programs has declined by nearly a million dollars this year, which will have serious implications to the network of social services in the Roanoke Valley.

With large employers leaving the community and overall charitable giving on the decline, important services like homeless intervention, pre-school and after school care, senior programs, and more are in danger of having to turn people away or close their doors.

If nothing changes, an anticipated 13,000 people will need some kind of help this year and may not be able to find it in our community—this will hurt now, and it will impact the quality of life in our region in the future.

The organization can’t invest what it doesn’t have, and a plan has been developed to recover $500,000 by May 12th to keep the 56 programs United Way currently invests in functional.

“United Way is sounding the alarm and calling Roanoke Valley residents to action because our community can’t stand by as these critical programs struggle to survive,” said Susan Campbell, United Way of Roanoke Valley Board Chair. “People are relying on residents to respond rapidly.

” On May 1st, UWRV will launch a community-wide revenue recovery effort called “It Takes the Valley.”

The United Way provides consistent funding for a broad network of social programs and makes sure programs work together to solve problems. “We’re the connective tissue of our community’s social service network; we keep programs working cohesively and effectively. We’re also a community’s insurance policy. No one is above the possibility of need, and you’d want a strong United Way should you ever find yourself or someone you care about in need of help—it’s important for residents to consider the implications of what happens when United Way can’t do its job,” said Afira DeVries, President & CEO of United Way of Roanoke Valley.

United Way funds 56 programs across the region, and over 30 programs will see a decrease of more than 50% in funding while another 17 may not receive any funding in this coming year unless funding is renewed in the next few weeks prior to the end of the fiscal year.

People can help by giving online at Ittakesthevalley.com beginning Monday, May 1st.