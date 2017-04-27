April 29th Renovation Alliance Holds 18th Annual Community Renovation Day 

Renovation Alliance will hold its Eighteenth Annual Community Renovation Day on Saturday April 29th during which it willl complete its 1000th project since its founding in 1998.

More than 300 volunteers will participate in the service event to rebuild the homes of low-income individuals and families. They will improve homes with critical needs such as roof repairs, window replacements, heating system repairs, and accessible home modifications. Volunteers from local organizations, businesses, and faith-based groups will repair 18 homes across the Roanoke Valley.

This event is a part of Renovation Alliance’s Community Renovation Month, which is designed to engage community members in an effort to improve the Roanoke Valley.

Overall, Renovation Alliance will rebuild 38 homes with help from more than 600 volunteers in April and May. All projects are made possible with funding from USDA Rural Development and Community Development Block Grants and local sponsors including the Bank of North Carolina, Roanoke Valley REALTORS Association, the Roanoke Housing and Redevelopment Authority, and AEP.

“Thanks to our partners, Renovation Alliance is celebrating 1000 projects since 1999 – making critical and necessary home improvements for individuals and families in need,” said Renovation Alliance Executive Director Ellie Rigby. “Volunteers from local businesses, organizations, and community groups will come together for projects that not only repair homes, but restore lives, enable aging in place, and preserve pride in home-ownership and community.”

Volunteers and staff will dedicate their 1000th Project on April 29th fat the home of Ms. Bonnie Calloway. Ms. Calloway’s home will receive repairs during the event to ensure a safe and healthy living environment thanks to volunteers from the Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors – a group that has supported Renovation Alliance with sponsorships and volunteers since Renovation Alliance began operations.

“Many homeowners across the Roanoke Valley are in desperate need of critical home repairs,” said Rigby. “Renovation Alliance receives applications daily from individuals and families living in unsafe or unhealthy living conditions. This event is a major step in our work to preserve home ownership for low-income families and revitalize our communities. We are proud to celebrate our 1000th project and look forward to helping thousands more homeowners in need in our quest to eliminate substandard housing.”