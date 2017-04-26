City To Fill Elmwood Park Art Walk With New Sculptures

The City of Roanoke and the Roanoke Arts Commission has announced the purchase of a permanent work of art and a temporary art exhibit for Elmwood Park. The temporary art is the second exhibition of its kind to be displayed on the Art Walk.

With the generous support of Downtown Roanoke Inc., the RAC purchased Descending Night by Jack Howard Potter as a permanent sculpture for the park. Potter’s work was a citizen favorite as measured by votes received in the People’s Choice Award from the first exhibition on the art walk.

In May, nine new sculptures will be installed on the Art Walk. Addressing the theme “City in Motion,” the works will be on display for 18 months. During Festival in the Park, May 26-28, viewers will have a chance to vote on their favorite piece, and the winning artist will receive a People’s Choice Award. To vote, citizens may go to www.facebook.com/artinroanoke or look for the Roanoke Arts Commission tent at Festival in the Park.