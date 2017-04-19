Roanoke Region To Celebrate World Laughter Day in May

Pearl Fu, Roanoke’s Honorary Ambassador of Goodwill and International Connections and Honorary Chairman of the World Laughter Day celebration, has announced the recognition of World Laughter Day, May 7, 2017. The annual celebration recognizes and reinforces what man has known for centuries, that laughter is the best medicine.

“Doctors acknowledge that laughter is nature’s wonder drug that triggers healthy physical and emotional changes in the body,” Pearl said. “Laughter lifts you up to see the world in a more positive joyful way. That is what this weekend is all about as we Join people in thousands of cities around the world.”

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea has invited citizens to share in the recognition of this day through a proclamation to be read by Councilman John Garland. The Mayor requests that Roanoke businesses, restaurants and other establishments join them with joyful events on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7, 2017 for the sole purpose of enjoying laughter.

The benefits of a good hearty laugh have been proven. Scientists have determined that laughter helps prevent heart disease by increasing blood flow and improving the function of blood vessels. Emotional benefits include diminished anxiety and reduced fear. If ever we needed laughter, it is now. As Mark Twain put it, “Against the assault of laughter nothing can stand.”

The first World Laughter Day was created on January 10, 1998 by Dr. Madan Kataria, a physician in Mumbai, India who founded the worldwide Laughter Yoga movement now operating in 105 countries through over 6000 Laughter Clubs.

Organized through meetup.com, Roanoke’s Club is called a “Laughter Lab” because participants are invited to experiment with this natural universal capability to improve their quality of life. World Laughter Day has been described as a positive manifestation for world peace. It is intended to build community through a global consciousness of brotherhood and friendship through laughter. Two events in Roanoke will be held:

Roanoke Main Library, May 6 at 10:30 a.m. JOY IN CONCERT

Joy Truskowski weaves together a sonic quilt of harmonies, flute, percussion, and guitar live with a loop station to create uplifting and introspective folk pop songs. Her original songs often come from dreams, and they convey a message of compassion, tolerance, revolution, and of course…. laughter and joy! Additionally, Laughter Yoga demonstrations led by Bill Baker and Kyle Edgell, Certified Laughter Yoga Leaders.

Fiji Island Restaurant Tiki Room, Sunday May 7 at 6:30 p.m.

A Pot Luck Dinner for all those who have participated in a Laughter Yoga session elsewhere or in Roanoke’s Laughter Lab are invited to bring a favorite dish and drink and come prepared to sing, dance, and laugh the night away. Reservations are needed. Call Bev Faville at 540-397-4426 by May 1.