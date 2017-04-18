Artistic Expressions Abound in Historic Lexington

Spring is the season for festivals and fun in Rockbridge County The region is abloom with outdoor concerts, farmers markets, family-fun events, and a thriving arts scene.

Here are 8 art related experiences you’ll want to try when visiting Lexington/Rockbridge County, Va.:

• First Fridays Lexington Downtown

May 5, June 2, July 7, August 4, September 8, 2017

Come stroll through the galleries along Washington Street from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and enjoy art, music and tastings. Event is free.

• Lexington Rockbridge Studio Tour – May 13 & 14, 2017

The picturesque, historic town of Lexington and the rolling hills of Rockbridge County are home and inspiration to dozens of Shenandoah Valley artists. Eleven artists will open their private studios to the public on May 13 & 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will be joined by guest artists showing a variety of artwork and in some studios, demonstrations of art techniques will be shown. An easy self-guided tour will take visitors to studios. The tour is FREE and works will be for sale. www.lexingtonrockbridgestudiotour.com

• Renegade Art Glass: A cold and warm glass studio led by Karla Rodgers. Karla works in kiln-formed and stained glass, creating unique art for the home or business. She also makes a wide variety of glass art, from small fused glass bowls, to very large stained glass windows. In addition, glass art classes and workshops are offered. https://renegadeartglass.net/

• Shenandoah Art Destination Classes & Retreats: Enjoy a 4, 7 or 10 day art vacation! Your hosts will be Jan-Willem Boer, an established artist and commercial illustrator, and Nancy Bácher, an artist’s representative. Jan-Willem worked and taught for over 25 years in the USA and Europe. Together they offer art courses, inspiration and individual guidance to their art students, making each course a unique learning experience for artists at all levels. You will be offered individualized art courses in drawing, painting and printmaking, together with an exceptional range of studio facilities and many plein air locations. Art lessons, meals and overnight accommodations included. www.shenandoahartdestination.com

• Artists in Cahoots: Nestled in Virginia’s historic Shenandoah Valley, Artists in Cahoots is a cooperative of local artists and craftspeople with expertise in areas including: painting, printmaking, silver and gold jewelry, ceramic jewelry, art glass, pottery, ironwork, woodworking, furniture, bird carving, photography, sculpture, fabric arts, and much more. This boutique shop in downtown Lexington also sells the popular and iconic Lex brick pattern jewelry. https://artistsincahoots.com

• The Stitchin’ Post: The Stitchin’ Post is a creative space for fiber artists to sell their creations, teach their craft, share their resources and engage with a supportive and collaborative community of other fiber artists. Located on Main Street in downtown Lexington, the Post is a wonderful place to find handcrafted pieces to give or keep this holiday season. http://quiltcamp.webs.com

• Lime Kiln Theatre: Rooted in and inspired by the magic of a natural, outdoor theater, Lime Kiln Theatre offers a wide variety of regional and national musical acts including bluegrass, rhythm and blues, folk, rock and roll, and more! Enjoy a concert under a canopy of stars and trees in this funky venue. Check out the 2017 schedule online at www.limekilntheater.org.

• Cabin Spring Farm (sheep farm): Cabin Spring Farm is a small fiber farm in Rockbridge County, Va. The mission of Cabin Spring Farm is to raise healthy fiber animals and create an enthusiasm for wool products by teaching the process from animal to product. The farm is a destination where knitters learn to spin or weave or fiber enthusiasts come to try it all. Custom packages are available from a couple of hours of exploration to weekend instruction with accommodations in an 1800’s cabin. www.cabinspringfarm.com

To learn more or download a free visitor guide, visit https://lexingtonvirginia.com.