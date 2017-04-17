Virginia Western To Offer Short Term Welding Training Classes for summer

Students can become qualified in GMAW and FCAW welding methods; classes start May 1

Virginia Western Community College’s Workforce Solutions is offering a training class onGas Metal Arc Welding (GMAW) and Flux-cored Arc Welding (FCAW) methods as well as how to use welding equipment and navigate standard safety methods.

WHAT: Welding Class to achieve AWS Qualification

WHY: Successful students will receive an American Welding Society stamped welder and welding operator qualification record. Students can increase their career opportunities by obtaining certification in both areas of welding.

COST: Full tuition is $2,145. Students may qualify for the Workforce Credentials Grant and be eligible to enroll for one-third that cost ($715). Additional funding support may be available.

QUESTIONS?: Contact Amanda Decker to learn about the course and funding options at 540-857-6279 careernavigator@virginiawestern.edu Or contact Workforce Solutions at 540-857-6076.

REGISTER: https://virginiawestern.augusoft.net/

SCHEDULE:

May 1- June 14, 2017

Weekly: Mondays and Wednesdays

Hours: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Location:

ROTEC, Roanoke Technical Education Center

Patrick Henry High School

Roanoke City

June 12– July 12, 2017

Weekly: Mondays and Wednesdays

Hours: 10:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Location:

Burton Center for Arts & Technology

Salem

July 6 – August 17, 2017

Weekly: Tuesdays and Thursdays

Hours: 5 p.m – 10 p.m.

Location:

ROTEC, Roanoke Technical Education Center

Patrick Henry High School

Roanoke City