HAYDEN HOLLINGSWORTH: Knowledge Versus Wisdom

I recently read a definition of the difference between the two: Knowledge means knowing that a tomato is a fruit; wisdom is not putting it in a fruit salad. That set me to thinking that a few minutes spent in making a distinction in these two thought processes might be worthwhile, given the current confusion about fake news, alternative facts, and similar distortions.

Knowledge is based on facts, presumably true; wisdom is based on the reaction to facts. In the first grade it didn’t take us long to figure out which of our classmates were the brightest. They seemed to know things that had somehow escaped the notice of the rest of us. They were smart, and we soon learned that was a commodity highly prized in the world of elementary school academia and beyond.

As far as wisdom was concerned, the extent of understanding did not go far beyond the three wise men in the Christmas story. We just accepted that they were special in some way that was beyond what we understood.

Years went by and the accumulation of knowledge continued, for some of our peers more rapidly than the majority, but we all learned that facts were important if we were to live successfully in the adult world which was relentlessly approaching. It was understood that facts should be true; that seems to have changed in recent years. Even the brightest of our group would not have described themselves as wise.

Whether we considered it or not, the distinction between knowledge and wisdom was growing apparent: a concerted effort would result in the former, but the latter was determined by experience. The application of knowledge sometimes led to unexpected results, and even more alarming, ignoring knowledge frequently led to highly unfortunate outcomes, hence, the perils of the teenage years in the newfound freedom of driving a car, checking out the consumable quantities of beer, and the application of the sexual prowess.

Therein lays the bridge that connects knowledge and wisdom: judgment. One could argue that judgment and wisdom are the same; certainly wisdom is enhanced by judgment, but neither can be taught in the sense that knowledge can. If wisdom and judgment were learnable attributes as, say, algebra, much heartache of maturation could be avoided. Alas, it is not so, and there are several reasons.

We are on the cusp of learning how the brain really works with fMRI and other noninvasive techniques that show in real time what portions of the brain are activated in response to specific stimuli.

While the physical body reaches maturity at an earlier age, the brain lags behind in judgment. It is not until the mid-twenties that the infrastructure of judgment is laid down in the brain. Until then, judgment and wisdom are of less influence than knowledge in determinants of behavior. That may give us more patience when watching in astonishment the behavior of even young adults.

The real growth of wisdom is a lifelong process, and it is based on a careful assessment of the knowledge acquired in continued growth. If wisdom could be passed on genetically, we would all be wise. It is sad to say that while the fund of knowledge continues to grow at an astronomical rate, the application of wisdom generated by that knowledge requires a critical understanding of experience related to the facts; that doesn’t always happen.

While aging may limit the amount of knowledge that can be assimilated, one would hope the wisdom that will determine the appropriate use of knowledge can continue as long as fundamental cognition is present.

It takes recognition that wisdom is a gift that is all too frequently confused with facts. A world that is entirely fact driven would be a frightening environment. Until the bridge of judgment is fully influenced by experience we are short changing the unique heritage of humanity . . . it’s called wisdom.

Hayden Hollingsworth