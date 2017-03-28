Roanoke County Supervisor Bedrosian Has Primary Challenger

Three Roanoke County supervisors are up for election this November: current board chairman Joe McNamara (Windsor Hills district), Jason Peters (Vinton) and Al Bedrosian (Hollins). All three run as Republicans, and just one of them – Al Bedrosian – has a primary challenge on June 13.

Retired Norfolk Southern employee Phil North will take on Bedrosian for the GOP nomination. It has long been suspected that the often-controversial Bedrosian, who regularly uses Board of Supervisors meetings to air his conservative views on social issues, would have a Republican challenger.

To date no Democrat or independent has stepped forward yet to announce a run for the Hollins district seat, which Bedrosian won in a 3-way race after securing the nomination four years ago on a coin flip after he and Mike Bailey were tied in a firehouse primary vote.

“I want to give the citizens of the Hollins district a new voice. I think they need one … folks have encouraged me to seek office,” said North, “I think now is the right time.” North also said he wants to focus on young people ages 18-24, creating the type of economy that will encourage them to stay here in the Roanoke Valley instead of looking for greener pastures elsewhere. “I love this place,” added North, “I think it’s a great play to live, work and play.”

As a sales and marketing employee for Norfolk Southern, North said economic development was “near and dear,” to his heart, and he is “not satisfied” with the representation provided by Bedrosian over the past 3-plus years. More business means increased revenues for the county and new job opportunities. He supports development and redevelopment; North said he is a conservative but “believes in spending money we’re you are going to get a good return on investment.”

“Nothing ventured, nothing gained.” said North. “Some folks aren’t happy with the current incumbent. Issues at the national level are fine but at the local level you need to stay positive as much as possible.” Bedrosian has used board meetings to air his views on Planned Parenthood, immigration and other hot button issues; on a more local level he has voted against spending money for school construction, land acquisition for economic development projects etc.

A self-described Christian Conservative and the father of five who lost his wife to cancer last year, Bedrosian ran several times in the past for public office before resurfacing four years ago.

The county’s debt load is another favorite topic for him at meetings. Bedrosian believes the county should have cash on hand for the projects it wants to approve instead of borrowing the money, although he’s been told that’s an unrealistic way to manage or move forward at the local level.

“I can’t tell you a single thing that’s been done in the last four years,” said North. “Folks really don’t appreciate opinionated people imposing their views on them. I’ve had several people tell me that.”

Former Hollins district supervisor Richard Flora introduced North when he made his formal announcement at the Hollins library recently; several other Roanoke County supervisors were on hand as well. Voters in the Hollins district will go to their regular polling places on June 13 to vote – that’s also the day they will pick a candidate for governor.

By Gene Marrano