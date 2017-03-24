Passenger Growth Continues at ROA in 2017

February Traffic Grows 5.8% as the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport served nearly 42,000 passengers in February 2017

For the sixth consecutive month the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport posted a year over year increase in passengers utilizing the facility. February 2017 data showed a 5.8% increase in guests flying into and out of the airport compared to 2016.

Traditionally a slower month, February passenger numbers resulted in the highest passenger demand since 2013. Mild winter weather and improved operational reliability assisted in the passenger increase.

The cancellation rate for February 2017 was lower than normal with 1.4% of departing flights cancelled. Previous year’s cancellation rates for February were significantly higher, particularly due to inclement weather. For example, in February 2016, 10.9% of the flights departing ROA were cancelled due in part to severe winter weather conditions.

“We are pleased to see this positive trend continue into 2017,” stated Timothy T. Bradshaw, A.A.E., executive director of the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission. “The demand of passengers utilizing the airport is a critical factor when speaking with airlines regarding increasing air service to our market. We appreciate our passengers choosing to fly ROA.”

The Commission continually works with the airlines to improve reliability, fares and equipment serving this region. This has played a significant role in the increase of passengers using this facility. In addition, the commission has invested resources to promote the services available at ROA and thanks our customers for choosing to fly ROA.

The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport is the primary airport for Virginia’s Blue Ridge. ROA moves over 600,000 passengers per year via 4 airlines (American Airlines, Delta Airlines, United Airlines, and Allegiant Air) with nonstop service to 6 (Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, New York LaGuardia, Philadelphia, and Washington Dulles) hub cities as well as weekly flights to Orlando Sanford International Airport and St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. To learn more, please visit www.flyroa.com.